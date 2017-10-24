SCHP trooper with ties to Lowcountry dies after vehicle struck from behind

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper died after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Greenville County, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced.

Trooper Daniel K. Rebman, who worked with the Greenville division of the Highway Patrol, died Tuesday.

Rebman was in his patrol vehicle in the emergency lane of I-385 near Bridges Road in Greenville when his patrol car was struck by a pickup truck at approximately 12:23 a.m. Tuesday.

He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Rebman joined SCHP with Basic Class 99 in September 2016.

Rebman, a Florida native, began his career with the Highway Patrol's Troop Six, which covers Charleston and Berkeley Counties before being transferred to Troop Three in Greenville County.

It is with deep regret that SCDPS announces that Gville Tpr. Daniel K. Rebman died today following a collision. pic.twitter.com/UQISVJjoqS — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) October 24, 2017

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision and will release details of the collision.

“The Highway Patrol and DPS are a family, and we are here to support Trooper Rebman and his family during this time,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “We ask the public to keep Trooper Rebman and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

