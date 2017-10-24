City of Charleston to purchase, demolish 35 townhomes in West Ashley damaged by Irma

FEMA approved a grant for the city of Charleston to purchase 35 flood-damaged townhomes in West Ashley. (Source: Live 5)

The city of Charleston will buy and demolish 35 flood-damaged townhomes in West Ashley impacted by Hurricane Irma with funds from a newly-approved federal grant.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday a grant for the city of Charleston to purchase the Bridge Pointe Townhome Community from the homeowners. The units would then be demolished and the property would return to a green space that the city of Charleston will own and maintain in perpetuity.

The total cost for the project is nearly $3.27 million dollars, according to information released by FEMA Disaster Response Chief Jason A. Nelson. The federal share of the project is $2.45 million, or roughly 75 percent of the total cost.

According to FEMA, the townhomes are located in the most vulnerable areas of the special flood hazard area near Shadowmoss in West Ashley.

The funding should be distributed to the city of Charleston who will then work directly with the homeowners to complete the purchases, according to SCEMD spokesman Derrec Becker.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said the city will be moving forward with FEMA as soon as possible to continue the process.

There is no word yet on how soon the purchases will begin.

