City council votes to extend James Island moratorium through end of year

Charleston City Council discussed a revision to the James Island moratorium in August. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston City Council voted Tuesday to extend a ban on large developments on James Island through Dec. 31.

A six-month moratorium began in May and put a pause on development in the area.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced an extension at Tuesday's city council meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.