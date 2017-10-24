Charleston Co. detention deputy facing charge of sexual misconduct with an inmate

A detention deputy with the Charleston County jail has been arrested on a charge of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Deputy James Wagner of North Charleston was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Wagner has been employed with the sheriff's office as a detention deputy since January 2016, Watson said.

Wagner has been placed on administrative leave without pay and was being held at the detention center pending a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, Watson said.

