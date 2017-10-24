Charleston Co. detention deputy fired after arrest, charge of sexual misconduct with an inmate

A detention deputy with the Charleston County jail has been fired following being charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Deputy James Wagner of North Charleston was arrested Tuesday afternoon and fired from his position as Detention Deputy in Charleston County, according to Watson.

According to an affidavit from Charleston County, a detective responded to the Charleston County Detention Center for a sexual misconduct complaint about an inmate possibly having sexual relations with a Deputy.

After an investigation into the alleged misconduct, the affidavit Wagner's name came up.

On Oct. 24, Wagner admitted to touching the inmate inappropriately by kissing her on the lips and caressing her back while working.

Wagner has been employed with the sheriff's office as a detention deputy since January 2016, Watson said.

Wagner is pending a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, Watson said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.