Bond set for 5 S.C. political figures indicted on corruption charges

A judge set bond Tuesday for five South Carolina lawmakers who are facing charges of corruption.

The five, two suspended lawmakers, two former lawmakers and a political consultant all await trials.

For suspended and former lawmakers, bond was set at $10,000 each. But for the political consultant known as the "GOP kingmaker," Richard Quinn, bond was $15,000.

House member Rick Quinn, his father, Richard Quinn; suspended Sen. John Courson; and Tracy Edge and James Harrison, both former state representatives appeared before a bond judge.

Each faces corruption charges like criminal conspiracy, using their office for gain and being paid to influence legislation. But the latest indictments and focus of the probe seems to center on Quinn, Sr.

Quinn's attorney denied all those accusations against his client and says they look forward to the trial to tell their side.

