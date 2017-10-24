Byron Maxwell released by Dolphins

Lowcountry native Byron Maxwell was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday after being inactive for the teams last four games this season.

Maxwell, a Fort Dorchester alum and former star at Clemson, was in his 2nd season with the Dolphins and his 7th season in the NFL overall. He had just 8 tackles this season but was coming off a year that saw him get 2 interceptions and 53 total tackles.

He was acquired by the Dolphins before the 2016 season in a trade with the Eagles. Maxwell spent just one season in Philadelphia after signing a 6-year, $53 million contract.

Maxwell was originally a 6th round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 out of Clemson. He spent 4 seasons with the Seahawks before leaving as a free agent.