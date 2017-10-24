Residents offer feedback on Berkeley Co. Highway 176 widening project

Residents had the chance to look at proposed designs in the Highway 176 widening project. (Source: Live 5)

Berkeley County leaders want to widen Highway 176 from two lanes to five. (Source: Live 5)

Officials from Berkeley County Government are reviewing opinions and suggestions on the plan to widen an 11-mile stretch of Highway 176.

Residents took the opportunity Tuesday night to review the current plan and submit ideas for a project so big, the county wants to break it up into two phases.

But residents who attended the meeting said it's something their community desperately needs.

Traffic on Highway 176 is something a lot of people in the Lowcountry are used to. Blame it on growth, small roads or a combination of both, but it's a problem the Berkeley County Government is aware of as well.

"We know people are coming here, people are moving here, we're seeing traffic a little bit worse every day, so we want to make sure that our roads can take the influx of people that are coming," county spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said.

She and other county leaders showed designs for their plan to widen the highway.

The county wants to expand the two-lane highway into a five-lane road, something they say would not only increase capacity but also make traffic much better for drivers.

"Cane Bay is growing phenomenally. It's a thriving area," Moldenhauer said. "And so this is going to help accommodate some of the traffic, all of the people that are moving here."

But the designs aren't final yet. That's why the county is giving people a chance to offer their input.

"We want to hear what people in this area, what the neighbors think," Moldenhauer said. "Do they want to see wider shoulders, do they want to see a wider median, what do they want to see?"

Now the county will revise their plan with any changes they can make. So far the designs and phase one and two have been funded, but the county is still waiting for funding of the construction.

Moldenhauer said the county hopes to get federal and state funding to support the design.

Officials say they will take the feedback and revise their plan.

They'll then present that version of the project in a public hearing, likely during the Spring of 2018.

