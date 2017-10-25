Gov. McMaster to speak at Lowcountry life sciences conference

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

He's set to speak to SCBIO 2017, an annual conference that brings together leaders in the life sciences industry.

The title of McMaster's speech is "Life Sciences Powered by Public/Private Partnership – A Strategic View from the Statehouse” according to a release. Other speakers at the event include MUSC President David Cole, Clemson University President Jim Clements and University of South Carolina president Harris Pastides. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg is also expected to make some remarks.

The life sciences industry has an economic impact of $11.4 billion in South Carolina and employs over 15,000 people in biotechnology, the release said. SCBIO is the state arm of BIO, a large trade association representing biotechnology companies.

McMaster is expected to speak to the group around lunchtime at the Gaillard Center on Calhoun Street. Tickets are no longer available to the event.

