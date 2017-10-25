Local governments look to update transportation plan, ease traffic issues

The Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester County governments are teaming up to develop concept designs for future transportation projects in the Lowcountry.

The projects will look to improve transportation across cities and officials hope input from citizens will help ease traffic congestion.

The governments are partnering with the city of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation to put on a series of public input meetings to help shape the plans. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with city representatives and other community leaders about their transportation needs and give recommendations to improve current issues.

The first workshop will be held Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1505 King St, #101, the BoomTown Charleston headquarters. For more information, residents are asked to visit this website.

Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved.