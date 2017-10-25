Local governments look to update transportation plan, ease traffic issues

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Remount Road Monday night.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Remount Road Monday night.More >>
The Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester County governments are teaming up to develop concept designs for future transportation projects in the Lowcountry.More >>
The Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester County governments are teaming up to develop concept designs for future transportation projects in the Lowcountry.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry on Wednesday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry on Wednesday.More >>
Wednesday marks two weeks since a Lowcountry's man’s daughter was shot and killed at the hands of a suspected serial killer in Tampa, Florida.More >>
Wednesday marks two weeks since a Lowcountry's man’s daughter was shot and killed at the hands of a suspected serial killer in Tampa, Florida.More >>
Officials from Berkeley County Government are reviewing opinions and suggestions on the plan to widen an 11-mile stretch of Highway 176.More >>
Officials from Berkeley County Government are reviewing opinions and suggestions on the plan to widen an 11-mile stretch of Highway 176.More >>