Police request information in Charleston burglary

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
(source: Charleston Police Department) (source: Charleston Police Department)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are trying to identify a woman involved in a burglary that occurred in Downtown Charleston on Oct. 10.

The robbery is said to have occurred on Smith Street.Police describe her as being in her twenties with a slim build.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

