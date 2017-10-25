Scarecrows fill the square in downtown Summerville

The Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester County governments are teaming up to develop concept designs for future transportation projects in the Lowcountry.More >>
Police are investigating following a possible burglary in Charleston. Shortly after 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Coming Street in reference to a possible burglary. When officers arrived, the incident report states they saw that the glass door entrance to J. Stark, a clothing and bag making company, had been smashed, leaving glass shards on the sidewalk and the surrounding area. More officers arrived on the scene and checked the inside of the building....More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a $7.7 million grant to buy out 36 homes in West Ashley that have a history of severe flooding.More >>
One man is in custody after he led Berkeley County deputies on a car chase early Wednesday morning.More >>
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the estate of Ivo Colucci's wife, Doris, targeting his daughter and businesses.More >>
