Scarecrows fill the square in downtown Summerville

Don't be spooked by all the creatures lurking in Summerville's Hutchinson Square.

The annual Scarecrows on the Square displays fill the downtown square through November 4. Local businesses, civic groups, and schools have created these displays for the community to enjoy. Everyone is encouraged to check them out and vote for a favorite.

Voting ends Saturday, October 28 and ribbons for the winners will be distributed November 1. For more information on where to vote, click here.

The best time to check them out may Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. during the Ghost Walk hosted by the Junior Service League of Summerville. The evening includes a guided ghost walk tour, festival games, hayrides, food and more.

Tickets for the tours and games are $5 in advance and $8 on site. Hayride tickets are $4 each and everything is free for children younger than three. Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.