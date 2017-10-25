Summerville man arrested after leading deputies on extended car chase in Berkeley Co.

One man is in custody after he led Berkeley County deputies on a car chase early Wednesday morning.

33-year-old Patrick O'Neal Smith of Summerville was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Around midnight, a Berkeley County deputy saw a silver BMW 528 and confirmed it was stolen according to a post on the Berkeley Country Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but Smith continued driving toward Moncks Corner along Highway 17-A. Deputies deployed tire deflation devices which caused the rear tires to blow out but Smith was able to continue driving.

Deputies then put out more deflation devices and were able to get another tire to deflate. The BMW came to a stop at the end of Overton Drive. Smith tried to take off again, but was quickly arrested.

A hatchet, two cold beers and an air soft pistol were found inside the car that had been painted to make it look like a real firearm according to the post. Smith is now awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.