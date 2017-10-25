Quantcast

Investigators arrest suspect accused of shooting woman, nearly hitting 2-year-old boy

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Ed Willie Jordan Jr. (source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office) Ed Willie Jordan Jr. (source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
Investigators have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of shooting a woman and nearly hitting her 2-year-old child. 

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office has arrested 18-year-old Ed Willie Jordan Jr. for the shooting that happened in Summerville on Tuesday. He was arrested without incident on Wednesday in Summerville. 

At around 2:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Bubbled Car Wash on West 5th North Street in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies met with the Summerville Police Department who reported being dispatched to the car wash for a victim who had been shot.

The victim was already being taken to an area hospital at this time.

An investigation shows Jordan fired a handgun at a car with three people inside as it was driving away, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

One bullet reportedly hit a woman in the back seat and almost hit her 2-year-old child who was sitting next to her.

