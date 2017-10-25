Police looking for suspect in Summerville shooting

Dorchester County Deputies have issued warrants and are looking for a suspect connected with a shooting that occurred in Summerville Tuesday.

Ed Willie Jordan Jr., 18, is wanted for three counts of attempted murder.

At around 2:30 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to Bubbled Car Wash on West 5th North Street in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies met with the Summerville Police Department, which reported being dispatched to the car wash for a victim who had been shot. The victim was already being taken to an area hospital at this time.

Investigation shows Jordan fired a handgun at a car with three people inside as it was driving away, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. One bullet reportedly hit a woman in the back seat and almost hit her 2-year-old child that was sitting next to her.

Anyone with information on Jordan is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office at 843-832-0300, Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111, or their local law enforcement agency.