FEMA approves $7 million grant to buy out flood prone homes in West Ashley

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a $7.7 million grant to buy out 36 homes in West Ashley that have a history of severe flooding.

Officials with the City of Charleston say the homes being bought include 32 in the Bridge Pointe townhouse complex in the Shadowmoss subdivision.

The homes are to be torn down and turned into green space.

The townhomes were badly flooded during the 1,000-year flood in 2015 and again when Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016.

City officials say the federal share of the project is $5,839,286 with a 25 percent match of $1,946,429 being provided by the city.

"This is good news for affected residents and major step forward for our larger Church Creek Basin strategy," Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said no timeline has been established for disbursement of the funds to homeowners.

