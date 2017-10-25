Police investigating following Charleston burglary

Police are investigating following a burglary in Charleston.

Shortly after 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Coming Street in reference to a possible burglary.

When officers arrived, the incident report states they saw that the glass door entrance to J. Stark, a clothing and bag making company, had been smashed, leaving glass shards on the sidewalk and the surrounding area.

More officers arrived on the scene and checked the inside of the building. The officers reported not finding anyone.

The incident report says the suspect used a large piece of brick to break the glass door and enter the building. The brick was reportedly still on the floor inside.

None of the merchandise appeared to be taken or damaged, but the report states there may have been a cash register missing, as there was an Ethernet cable stretched across the floor from the counter toward the front door. It is unknown if anything was actually taken.

Officers contacted the person who called police by phone after the scene was secured. The man said he was walking his dog in the area at around 4:40 a.m. when he noticed the glass had been broken, after which he called the police.

The witness also said he met the owners of J. Stark but was unable to provide a name or contact number. Officers also couldn't find a name or company website inside the building. but did find business cards with an email and a phone number.

Police say no one answered the phone when they called.

This is a developing story

