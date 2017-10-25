Woman arrested in Mount Pleasant burglary

Police arrested a woman involved in a burglary in Mt. Pleasant Wednesday.

Twylia R. Brafford was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools.

At around 4:38 a.m., officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Finz Bar and Grille on Coleman Blvd. in reference to a burglary alarm.

When they arrived, an officer saw a car that was backed next to a storage building. The officer knocked on the wall of the building and announced his presence.

Brafford answered, and the officer had her exit the building and took them into custody without incident.

On the floor of the storage building, officers found frozen crab legs, prime rib, pulled port and other food items. Officers also found bolt cutters and a cut lock outside the storage building.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

