Haley evacuated from UN camp in South Sudan

The Latest on U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley's visit to Africa (all times local):



7:05 p.m.



The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been evacuated from a U.N. camp for displaced people in South Sudan because of a volatile demonstration against President Salva Kiir.



An aid worker at the camp says U.N. security guards fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of more than 100 people shortly after Haley left. The aid worker spoke on condition of anonymity out of safety fears.



Haley had been scheduled to meet camp elders, women and youths. She met earlier Wednesday with Kiir, who appealed for the Trump administration to stay engaged with the country wracked by civil war.



Haley is the highest-level U.S. government official to visit South Sudan since President Donald Trump took office. She is on a three-nation tour of Africa to see the involvement of the U.S. and United Nations in Ethiopia, South Sudan and Congo, where she will be on Thursday.



___



4 p.m.



The United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was welcomed to South Sudan Wednesday with an appeal to stay engaged with the country wracked by civil war.



Haley met with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir who "emphasized his commitment" to end the civil war through negotiations, according to the president's office.



Kiir asked the United States to remain engaged with the country. The United States is South Sudan's overall largest donor and was instrumental in the young country's creation. Since gaining independence in 2011, the U.S. has given more than $5 billion to humanitarian and development initiatives, according to the U.S. embassy in Juba.



During her one-day visit to Juba, Haley is visiting a camp to protect civilians and will meet with the U.N. representative in South Sudan.

