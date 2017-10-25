Wanted: Couple use stolen credit card to go on shopping spree in Summerville

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a couple who deputies say used a stolen credit card to go on a shopping spree.

Investigators released pictures from surveillance cameras at the Walmart in Summerville on Oct. 10, 11, 16 and 17.

"These photos show a white female and a black male using the card at the Wal Mart for fraudulent transactions," BCSO official said."On one occasion the suspect has been seen with another white female. The female subject seems to carry a distinctive large black purse with her."

According to authorities, a husband and wife were the victims of identity theft after mail was stolen from their mailbox in the Tabby Creek community.

If you have recognize any of the suspects you are asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.