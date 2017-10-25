Last steel beam in place at MUSC's new children's hospital

The site of future healing officially has its last steel beam in place.

The "Topping Out" ceremony celebrated a milestone at MUSC's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. And the hundreds of people who attended were beaming with pride.

“It was a great day and a great opportunity to celebrate everything we’ve done to get to this point,” said Kelly Loyd.

This milestone has a special place in Loyd’s heart because her twins were born at the old hospital ten years ago.

“They were born 11 and a half weeks early,” Loyd said.“They are now 10 and doing fantastic.”

Loyd praises the caregivers for her children’s well-being and says this new facility will only help the amazing work they’re already doing.

“The care is going to be the same because the caregivers are going to be the same, but finally they’re going to have a facility that will allow them the opportunity to really provide an extra level of technology,” Loyd added.

The facility is 625,000 square feet.

Among its many spacious, family-centered amenities and expanded services, it will include an expanded neonatal intensive care unit, enhanced labor and delivery services, an entire floor dedicated to the care of children with cancer, a world-class atrium and outdoor healing space, and the most comprehensive pediatric heart center in South Carolina.

“When it opens in 2019, it will be the most advanced and family-centered hospital of its kind in the entire nation,” MUSC Health’s CEO Dr. Patrick Cawley said. “Think about that for a minute. How do you make that possible? You only make it possible through an incredible team.”



The piece of steel represents the significant amount of passion, dedication and labor by the many people involved in this project, commemorated by the signatures of care providers, children, parents, donors, construction workers, architects and all of the other individuals who believe in the spirit and purpose of what we do each and every day at MUSC.

The project is on time and on budget.

