Emergency officials: Authorities respond to North Charleston Walmart for drug incident

Emergency officials say police responded to a Walmart in North Charleston for a drug related incident Wednesday evening.

Authorities were seen in the parking lot at the Walmart on 4920 Centre Pointe Dr. at Tanger Outlets.

Officers had a portion of the lot closed off by police tape.

We've reached out to the North Charleston Police Department for more information.

Viewers say the incident began around 4 p.m.

According to witnesses, at least one person was detained.

