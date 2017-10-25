Quantcast

Emergency officials: Authorities respond to North Charleston Wal - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency officials: Authorities respond to North Charleston Walmart for drug incident

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say police responded to a Walmart in North Charleston for a drug related incident Wednesday evening. 

Authorities were seen in the parking lot at the Walmart on 4920 Centre Pointe Dr. at Tanger Outlets. 

Officers had a portion of the lot closed off by police tape. 

We've reached out to the North Charleston Police Department for more information. 

Viewers say the incident began around 4 p.m.

According to witnesses, at least one person was detained. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly