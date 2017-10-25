Lowcountry jeweler accused of killing wife involved in another lawsuit

A Lowcountry jeweler is now involved in another lawsuit after he was accused of shooting and killing his wife.

The lawsuit was filed by the estate of Ivo Colucci's wife, Doris.

The wrongful death lawsuit targets his daughter and his businesses which include his jewelry store in North Charleston and his real estate holding company, Terrivo Enterprises.

The lawsuit accuses people in both businesses of knowing Colucci had a firearm and carried a concealed weapon into the jewelry store where his wife was shot and killed.

It also says the businesses allowed Colucci to be on the properties even though people there knew of his alleged violent tendencies.

The fatal shooting happened on April 14.

Officers responded to Colucci's Jewelers on 7565 Rivers Ave. for reports of shots fired inside the business. Court documents state video surveillance captured Colucci arrive at the store and become involved in a verbal altercation with his wife.

Colucci was then seen pulling a gun out of his pocket without his wife knowing, and shot her in the head, according to authorities.

Video surveillance then shows Colucci hide his gun, and retrieve the shell casing that was ejected during the shooting, which he put in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived they learned there was a woman deceased inside the store.

