Son of Emanuel AME victim writes book detailing case

An Emanuel AME victim is the subject of a new book written by her own son.

Kevin Singleton is the author of “Rebuilding After the Charleston Church Tragedy.”

His mother, Myra Singleton-Thompson, was shot and killed during a bible study at the downtown Charleston church in 2015.

Eight others were also killed.

Singleton said he wrote the book originally for Myra’s grandchildren so they could learn about her through a personal viewpoint.

“I wanted them to have something factual, from a family member’s perspective, instead of relying on the internet for information about their grandmother and her friends who lost their lives,” he said.

Pages will also be devoted to the trial of Dylann Roof who was convicted of the crime.

The e-book is now available through Apple iBooks.

