Coastal Carolina Fair begins Thursday

LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

We are less than 24 hours away from the rides and fun and food at the Coastal Carolina Fair in Ladson. 

If you plan on going you still have just a little bit of time to purchase discounted tickets. 

You have until Thursday to buy tickets at area Walgreens for $8  for adults and $4 for children. After that, tickets will cost $10 for adults, and $5 for the kids. 

Children 5 and younger get in free. 

Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and the fair runs through Nov. 5. 

