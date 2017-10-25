Coastal Carolina Fair begins Thursday

We are less than 24 hours away from the rides and fun and food at the Coastal Carolina Fair in Ladson.

If you plan on going you still have just a little bit of time to purchase discounted tickets.

You have until Thursday to buy tickets at area Walgreens for $8 for adults and $4 for children. After that, tickets will cost $10 for adults, and $5 for the kids.

Children 5 and younger get in free.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday and the fair runs through Nov. 5.

