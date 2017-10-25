Coastal Carolina Fair gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday

The Coastal Carolina Fair in Ladson will open its gates Thursday afternoon.

Time is running out to purchase discounted tickets for the annual event. Tickets can be purchased at area Walgreens for $8 for adults and $4 for children. After Thursday, tickets will cost $10 for adults, and $5 for the kids.

Children 5 and younger get in free.

The fair runs through Nov. 5.

