Gates open for first day of 61st Coastal Carolina Fair

Gates opened Thursday afternoon for the first day of the Coastal Carolina Fair in Ladson.

Patrons poured onto the Exchange Club park grounds for the 61st Coastal Carolina Fair.

For some families, it's an annual tradition.

“Oh, we love it. We love the rides, we love the food," visitor Donna Smith said. "My daughter was one year old when we started coming.”

This year marks Smith's 32nd year attending the fair.

“It’s a good tradition to have," she said. "My husband told me we have to keep it going so we’re back today!”

All proceeds from the fair head right back into the community.

“It’s awesome, tremendous," Smith said. "That’s why we like to support it.”

Last year, almost $800,000 was given out to local charities, according to fair president Billy Robinson.

“It’s a tremendous impact for the Tri-County region," Robinson said. "It’s volunteer hours, we have individuals from all walks of life who come out and volunteer.”

Plus, who can say no to all the food and fun?

"If you can imagine it foodwise, we have it," Robinson said. "We have 60-plus rides and two kiddie-lands, we have things for all ages.”

"What can be better than showing up on this beautiful day, eating some fair food and meeting these amazing people?" National Exchange Club President Phil Howard said.

The fair runs for 11 days through Nov. 5.

Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for kids. Children 5 years of age and younger get in free.

Tickets can also be purchased at area Walgreens stores.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.