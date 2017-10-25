The Citadel picked 7th/8th in SoCon Preseason Poll

The Southern Conference (SoCon) released its annual preseason men's basketball all-conference team as well as the coaches and media polls Wednesday morning. Citadel sophomore guard Preston Parks was named to the 2017-18 Preseason All-Southern Conference Team while The Citadel men's basketball team was tabbed tied for seventh in the coaches poll and eighth in the media poll.



Parks, the 2016-17 SoCon Freshman of the Year, was one of 10 players awarded the preseason honor. He finished his freshman campaign ranked 26th in the country with 2.0 steals per game and was 94th in the country as he averaged 18.1 points per game en route to earning All-SoCon Third Team and SoCon All-Freshman Team honors as well as HoopsHD.com All-Conference plaudits.



A 6-1 guard from Greenville, S.C., Parks led the SoCon with 22.1 points per conference game and 2.1 steals per league contest. He finished the season as the team's leading scorer with 543 points to go along with 116 assists, 60 steals and 94 rebounds. His 543 points set a new Citadel freshman record and ranks eighth all-time for points scored in a single season. He also broke six other Bulldog freshman records, including scoring average (18.1 points per game), field goals made (185), field goals attempted (456), three-point field goals attempted (234), free throws made (96) and steals (60).



Mercer was tabbed the preseason favorite by the league's coaches, receiving four first-place votes, while Furman was tabbed the team to beat by the media, receiving eight first-place votes. Samford was tabbed second in both polls.



In the 2017-18 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll, Furman was selected third with ETSU fourth, UNCG fifth and Wofford sixth. The Citadel and Chattanooga were tied for seventh while Western Carolina and VMI rounded out the poll in ninth and 10th respectively.



In the 2017-18 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll, UNCG was tabbed third ahead of ETSU in fourth, Wofford fifth and Mercer sixth. Chattanooga, The Citadel, Western Carolina and VMI rounded out the top-10 of the media poll.



The 2017-18 Citadel roster will feature 14 players, including eight returners and six true freshmen. The eight returners include three juniors and five sophomores, but the Bulldogs return their five leading scorers from a season ago.



The Bulldogs' regular season starts Friday, Nov. 10, when they host Oglethorpe. The week before, The Citadel will host a home exhibition game against Coker College on Friday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m.



Last season, The Citadel led the nation in scoring offense, averaging 89.9 points per game. The Bulldogs also finished in the top-10 in the nation in six other statistical categories. The Citadel was second in the nation in three-point field goals made (397), three-point field goals attempted (1,166) and turnovers forced (579). The Bulldogs were also third in three-point field goals made per game (12.0), sixth in total steals (306) and seventh in steals per game (9.3).



The Bulldogs ended the season 11th in offensive rebounds per game (13.58), 16th in turnover margin (+3.2), 22ndin free throws made (607), 28th in total assists (561), 29th in free throw percentage (75.7%) and 38th in the nation in free throws attempted (802).





2017-18 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Mercer (4) 71

2. Samford (3) 70

3. Furman (1) 65

4. ETSU (2) 64

5. UNCG 52

6. Wofford 43

T7. The Citadel 27

T7. Chattanooga 27

9. Western Carolina 22

10. VMI 9





2017-18 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Furman (8) 197

2. Samford (4) 184

3. UNCG (4) 183

4. ETSU (4) 178

5. Wofford (2) 165

6. Mercer (2) 154

7. Chattanooga 97

8. The Citadel 70

9. Western Carolina 66

10. VMI 26





2017-18 Preseason Player of the Year

Devin Sibley, Sr., G, Furman



2017-18 Preseason All-Southern Conference Team

Preston Parks, So., G, The Citadel

Desonta Bradford, Sr., G, ETSU

Daniel Fowler, Sr., G, Furman

Devin Sibley, Sr., G, Furman

Ria'n Holland, Sr., G, Mercer

Francis Alonso, Jr., G, UNCG

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Sr., F, Samford

Wyatt Walker, Jr., C, Samford

Cameron Jackson, Jr., F, Wofford

Fletcher Magee, Jr., G, Wofford



