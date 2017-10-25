CSU to host Nov. 3 exhibition fundraiser to benefit hurricane victims

Charleston Southern will host Southern Wesleyan University next Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. for an exhibition fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. All funds raised will be donated to Samaritan’s Purse, a non-denominational evangelical Christian International Relief Organization.

Admission to the game is free, and fans are encouraged to donate what they can at the door. Samaritan’s Purse is partnering with local churches to assist those affected by hurricanes in Texas, South Florida and Puerto Rico, so all donations will go toward rebuilding communities in those areas.

Thanks to a waiver from the NCAA, many programs from around the country are holding similar contests to aid disaster relief. CSU is proud to play a small part in that effort.

“We want to do what we can to help,” CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “It’s been great to see people come together to help others in need, and we really look forward to our community turning out to support Samaritan’s Purse and the great work that they are doing.”

Southern Wesleyan is a Division II program in Central, S.C. The Bucs and Warriors last met in regular season play in December 2005.

CSU will open its regular season on Friday, Nov. 10 at Davidson. The Buc Dome schedule begins Wednesday, Nov. 15 against Columbia International.