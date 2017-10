The high school volleyball playoffs continued on Wednesday night with the 3rd round of action for teams in AAA and AA.

AAA

Bishop England 3 Battery Creek 0 - The Bishops advance with a 25-8, 25-19, 25-15 victory. They'll host Bluffton in the Lower State finals on Monday.

Bluffton 3 Waccamaw 0

AA

Academic Magnet 3 Carvers Bay 0 - Rion Brown had 15 consecutive points for the Raptors to help them advance to the Lower State finals. They'll head to Johnsonville on Monday.