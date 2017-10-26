Week 10 Lowcountry High School Football Schedule

The final week of the regular season in the Lowcountry kicks off on Friday night with several games deciding region championships. Be sure to stay with Live 5 for scores, video, pics and more throughout Friday night.

10/27

Ft. Dorchester (9-0) at Summerville (7-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ashley Ridge (6-3) at James Island (1-8)

Goose Creek (2-6) at Stratford (1-8)

West Ashley (4-4) at Wando (4-5)

Stall (2-7) at Colleton Co. (3-6)

Berkeley (8-1) at Cane Bay (8-1)

Bishop England (6-2) at Timberland (6-3)

Waccamaw (0-9) at Georgetown (5-4)

Academic Magnet (3-5) at Woodland (5-4)

Whale Branch (4-4) at Burke (1-7)

Carvers Bay (8-1) at Latta (6-3)

Andrews (7-2) at Kingstree (2-6)

St. John’s (4-4) at Charleston Charter (1-6)

Baptist Hill (6-1) at Military Magnet (2-6)

Lake View (7-1) at Hemingway (9-0)

CE Murray (8-1) at Scott's Branch (5-4)

Orangeburg Prep (6-3) at Oceanside (6-3)

Pinewood (4-5) at Porter-Gaud (5-4)

Northwood (2-6) at First Baptist (7-0)

Palmetto Christian (5-3) at Dorchester Academy (0-9)

Thomas Heyward (7-2) at Colleton Prep (4-5)

10/28

North Charleston (5-4) at Garrett (3-5)