Local non-profit prepares to 'light up night' against sexual violence

A non-profit will host the localized version of a nationwide event meant to bring awareness to sexual violence.

People Against Rape (PAR), a non- profit rape crisis center, will host "Light Up The Night" Thursday evening. The organization also offers free confidential services to sexual assault survivors in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

The event is also meant to support survivors of sexual violence and unify the community. Many of the national rallies feature speeches, performances, marches and vigils.

Participants will be provided with battery operated candles for the vigil, which is located in Hampton Park off Mary Murray Dr. from 6 p.m. to 8 p'm.

