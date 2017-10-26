Organizations to 'light the night' in Lowcountry to support cancer research, sexual violence victims

Numerous "light the night" events will take place around the Lowcountry Thursday.

People Against Rape (PAR), a non- profit rape crisis center, will host "Light Up The Night" to bring awareness to sexual violence. The organization also offers free confidential services to sexual assault survivors in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

The event is also meant to support survivors of sexual violence and unify the community. Many of the national rallies feature speeches, performances, marches and vigils.

Participants will be provided with battery operated candles for the vigil, which is located in Hampton Park off Mary Murray Dr. from 6 p.m. to 8 p'm.

The Leukemia and Lumphoma society will also hold a three-mile walk to remember and honor people touched by cancer. The organization provides funds for cancer treatment.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Grove at Patriots Point with the walk starting at 7 p.m.

