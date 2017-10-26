5 Around Town: The fair is here, Halloween is coming and it's time to run the James Island Connector

October goes out with a bang as the Lowcountry kicks off the Coastal Carolina Fair, runs the James Island Connector and gets a jump on Halloween festivities ahead of next week's trick-or-treating.

Coastal Carolina Fair

The Lowcountry weather turns cooler and, right on cue, the Coastal Carolina Fair opens for eleven days.

The fair at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson runs through November 5. It includes more than 64 rides, dozens of food vendors, and live entertainment. The fair is also full of competitions including art, baking, livestock, flowers and more.

The fair is open 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages six to 12, and free for anyone younger than six. Wristband tickets for rides are $20 at area Walgreens stores or $25 at the gate.

For a full schedule of fair concerts, competitions and more, click here.

James Island Connector Run

Runners will hit the street Saturday morning for the 19th annual James Island Connector Run.

The run starts at 8:30 a.m. on Bennett Street near Cannon Park in downtown Charleston. Runners and bikers will leave the downtown area and cross the James Island Connector. The 10K race includes a full loop back to Cannon Park. Runners in the 5K race will end on James Island and be transported back for the after party.

Registration is $40 and is open Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. at Cannon Park. For more information on the race and to register online, click here.

The race benefits the Gavalas Kolanko Foundation, helping to make college a reality for students with disabilities. For more on the GKF and how the race helps people in the community, click here.

Scarecrows on the Square & Ghost Walk

Don't be spooked by all the creatures lurking in Summerville's Hutchinson Square.

The annual Scarecrows on the Square displays fill downtown Summerville from now through November 4. Local businesses, civic groups, and schools have created these scarecrow displays. Everyone is encouraged to vote for their favorite. Voting ends on Saturday and ribbons for the winners will be distributed November 1. For more information on where to vote, click here.

The best time to check them out may Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m during the annual Ghost Walk hosted by the Junior Service League of Summerville. The evening includes a guided ghost walk tour, festival games, hayrides, food and more. Tickets for the tours and games are $5 in advance and $8 on site. Hayride tickets are $4 each and everything is free for children younger than three. Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

Trick or Trot Fly 5K

A 5K run through the Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston will benefit LGBTQ youth.

Fly Dog Fitness is hosting the first Trick or Trot Fly 5K Saturday with a block party and costume contest to follow. The packet pickup begins at 8 a.m. on O'Hear Ave. next to DIG in the Park. Both the 5K and one-mile run begin at 9 a.m. The post-race party including music and drink specials at DIG continues until noon.

Registration is $30 in advance and $35 at the race. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit, We Are Family. For more details and to register online, click here.

Mount Pleasant Fall Festival

Mount Pleasant Towne Center will host a family and pet-friendly festival on Saturday.

The Mount Pleasant Fall Festival from 12 to 3 p.m. will be held across from Old Navy. The festival will include plenty of fun for children to get a jump on Halloween. It includes jump castles, face painting, balloon animals, trick-or-treating and more. Costumes are encouraged, especially for pets. A pet costume is scheduled for 2 p.m. to raise money for Pet Helpers. Registration is $10 per pet and opens at noon. Click here for more details.

Dogtoberfest

Four-legged friends are invited to an annual benefit event on Kiawah Island to support local pet rescue organizations.

Dogtoberfest: Dogs, Dine and Wine Pet Expo is a chance to enjoy wine tastings, craft beer, live entertainment and help local rescue groups. The free event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Freshfields Village. It will also include a blessing of the animals and a pet costume contest at 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

Boone Hall Fright Nights

Boone Hall Fright Nights are through Halloween. The haunted tradition includes four scary attractions: Cemetery of Lost Souls, The Crypt, Wicked Woods Haunted Hayride, and The Gateway 4D. Fright Nights will be open from 7:15 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and 7:15 to 10 p.m. on Sunday and weekdays. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets online.

Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch

The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze are open through October 31. The family-friendly site includes games for children, a hayride, petting zoo and the popular Corn Maze all for one admission price of $10. The Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, click here.

Charleston Screams

Charleston Screams haunted house experience is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Citadel Mall. It is also open Tuesday, October 31. The local, family operated haunted house will feature locations and people from Charleston's own haunted history. The attraction is recommended for ages 10 and older. Admission is $10 per person and 10% of all proceeds will go to support the Campaign for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital Fund. Click here for more information.

