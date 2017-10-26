CCSO deputy shot in line of duty sues apartment complex where it happened

Charleston County deputy Michael Ackerman was wounded and another deputy killed in 2014 while responding to a call at a West Ashley apartment complex. Now Ackerman is suing the location for negligence.

Filed in August, the suit alleges The Gardens at Ashley River Apartments failed to maintain a safe and secure premises. Notably, it says the complex knew that suspect Michael Oswald had a pattern of erratic behavior and the deputies were not informed of his tendencies before trying to confront him.

On the night of Sept. 7, 2014, courtesy officers which the suit claims were employed by the complex believed Oswald had barricaded himself in his apartment after a noise complaint. The property manager then called police to have uniform officers arrest Oswald. When Ackerman and fellow deputy Joe Matuskovic responded to the complex, they knew the plan was to arrest Oswald, according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges Oswald had been "forewarned" of efforts to calm him down and therefore was waiting with loaded guns and ammunition for the uniformed deputies.

When deputies attempted to open the door, Oswald shot a semi-automatic AK-47 through the door killing Matuskovic and wounding Ackerman, who then killed Oswald, the suit states.

Other complaints in the lawsuit include the complex not using the courtesy officer program properly and allowing Oswald to continue to live at the complex after repeated violations of the rules and regulations.

Among the damages, Ackerman says the gunshot wound he received has not allowed him to return to full-time duty as a patrol officer and he has been "regulated" to duty as a training officer only.

The full lawsuit can be viewed here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.