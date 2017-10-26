Man arrested in fatal N. Charleston stabbing

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in a fatal stabbing overnight Thursday in North Charleston.

Denardo Felder is charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded shortly after midnight Thursday morning to the 5400 block of Torgerson Avenue to a reported stabbing, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Officers found the male victim of the stabbing lying on the floor in the living room of a home with a knife nearby, police say. The victim was dead at the scene, Pryor said.

Police say they apprehended Felder a short distance from the crime scene.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

