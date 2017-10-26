Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to speak at Citadel club event on Nov. 10

Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks at the California Republican Convention in Anaheim, Calf., on Friday Oct. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Steve Bannon is set to make appearance in the Lowcountry soon.

The former chief strategist for President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Patriots Dinner, an event put on by the Citadel Republican Society.

The group's website describes itself as the official campus auxillary of the Republican party on the campus of The Citadel. It claims to be the largest club on campus and the largest Republican club in the South.

The tickets for the event start at $55 and range up to $1,000 for a table of 8. A presenting sponsorship for the event costs $5,000. Trump himself was honored by the club at the same event in 2015. Bannon left Trump's White House in August after helping him shape policy in the former real estate mogul's first seven months in office.

