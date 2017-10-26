Party chairs, state representative respond to upcoming Steve Bannon speech in Charleston

Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.More >>
Steve Bannon is set to make appearance in the Lowcountry soon.More >>
Berkeley County wants to widen the road and ease congestion along an 11-mile stretch of US-176. That was just one of the projects Berkeley County leaders gave an update on during Thursday’s public meeting in the Cane Bay community. The easement of traffic in the Cane Bay area is what had most people talking. “That road widening, that’s going to benefit me traveling to Goose Creek and Charleston area because when I go to those areas someti...More >>
The Shem Creek Development Group is suing the Town of Mount Pleasant.More >>
Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry and the nation will give you the opportunity to clear out unwanted and expired prescription drugs from your medicine cabinet Saturday.More >>
