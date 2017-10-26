Charleston PD seeking public's help to find missing teen

A detention deputy with the Charleston County jail has been fired following being charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate.More >>
Former Charleston County deputy Michael Ackerman was wounded and another deputy killed in 2014 while responding to a call at a West Ashley apartment complex.More >>
Steve Bannon is set to make appearance in the Lowcountry soon.More >>
Charleston police are looking for a missing teen and want the public's help in finding her.More >>
