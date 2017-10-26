Charleston Police seeking public's help to find missing teen

Charleston police are looking for a missing teen and want the public's help in finding her.

17-year-old Armani Reese was last seen Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. in downtown Charleston.

She was wearing a black and white striped shirt, dark pants, red slippers and carried a multicolored polka dot backpack. Reese stands 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she visits the downtown Charleston and North Charleston areas often.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Magwood at 843-720-2360 or the on duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

