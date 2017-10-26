Police investigating North Charleston shooting, victim drove self to ER

Police are investigating a shooting in North Charleston.

At around 3 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an area emergency room in reference to a walk-in victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim said he was shot in the area of Kent Ave. and Dorchester Road by an unknown suspect. The victim also said he drove himself to the emergency room. He was taken to an area hospital for additional treatment.

Officers were not able to find the crime scene according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

The investigation is ongoing.

