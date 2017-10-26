Accident tying up traffic on Highway 61 in West Ashley

An accident is tying up traffic in West Ashley Thursday evening.

Motorists say it's on Highway 61 in the area of Shadowmoss Plantation. Pictures show an overturned car.

According to Charleston police, the incident is on Rhett Butler Drive and Highway 61.

EMS has responded to the scene. No serious injuries have been reported, police say.

The initial call for the incident came in at 5:23 p.m.

