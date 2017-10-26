Quantcast

Emergency crews respond to reported vehicle fire at N. Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported vehicle fire at a hotel in North Charleston. 

Authorities say the incident is at the parking lot at the Economy Inn and Suites on Rivers Avenue. 

Witnesses say the hotel has been evacuated as crews work the fire. 

