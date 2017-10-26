Group suing Town of Mount Pleasant over parking garage agreement

The Shem Creek Development Group is suing the Town of Mount Pleasant.

The developers say the town backed out of a 2013 parking license agreement they made to help pay for the Shem Creek Parking Garage.

Now the Shem Creek Development wants the town to pay them the nearly $2.8 million from the parking agreement, attorney fees and more.

The parking garage at the center of the lawsuit is located on Coleman Boulevard near Shem Creek. The parking garage also includes office space.

According to the lawsuit, Shem Creek Development Group says the Town of Mount Pleasant has refused to honor its commitment to pay rent on the parking garage.

The lawsuit also says the developer was expecting to receive about $2.8 million from the town over the course of 15 years as part of that agreement.

The plaintiff says the the development of the parking deck was initially supported by the town to improve and increase public access to Shem Creek.

Shem Creek Development Group says the city began taking actions to prevent the parking garage from being built by changing the requirements and adopting new zoning rules.

We've reached out to the Town of Mount Pleasant for a comment on this lawsuit and to verify the claims of the lawsuit.

The town has not responded to our request at this time.

