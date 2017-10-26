Road widening, traffic easement planned for Berkeley County

Berkeley County wants to widen the road and ease congestion along an 11-mile stretch of US-176.

That was just one of the projects Berkeley County leaders gave an update on during Thursday’s public meeting in the Cane Bay community.

The easement of traffic in the Cane Bay area is what had most people talking.

“That road widening is going to benefit me traveling to Goose Creek and the Charleston area because when I go to those areas, sometimes the roads are really backed up, especially when the kids are out of school,” Jannie Williams said. “So widening the road is really going to help out a lot with traffic.”

The road widening would occur from US 17 Alt to Center Line Road and would turn the two-lane road into five lanes.

County officials are proposing two phases.

The first phase would widen the road for seven miles from US 17 Alt to Jedburg Road/Cooper Store Road. The second phase would finish the project from Cooper Store Road to Center Line Road.

During Thursday’s public session county officials also gave more details into the plans to widen the 1-26 and Nexton Parkway Exchange.

That project is expected to cost $88 million, and the US 176 widening expected to cost $90 to $100 million.

County officials said that project is the most expensive road project the county has ever taken on.

Berkeley County community members also learned that the county is expecting to get results of a new study to help make fire departments more efficient.

Those results are expected to be in next month.



