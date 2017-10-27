Charleston gets into Halloween spirit with Friday celebrations for kids

Halloween is still a few days away, but some in Charleston can't wait until Tuesday night.

The Charleston RiverDogs and the Mount Pleasant Police Department are hosting celebrations on Friday.

The baseball team is holding its fourth annual Trick-or Treat movie night at Joe Riley Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will show the Disney movie "Moana".

Kids will be able to trick-or-treat on the concourse beginning at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Attendees can bring five or more canned food items for donation or pay $5 for admission. Members of the MUSC Health Kid's Club get in free. Part of the festivities include a meet-and-greet with the Disney character and a fire juggling show.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department will also be at Park West Recreational Complex on Friday.

Officers dressed up as super heroes will pass out candy to children from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

