The Citadel to dedicate war memorial to fallen alumni

The Citadel will unveil a new war memorial honoring alumni killed in action during a dedication ceremony Friday.

The dedication is happening as the school celebrates homecoming weekend. The class of 1967, which envisioned the memorial, is also celebrating its 50th reunion.



The black granite memorial sits between Summerall Chapel and Mark Clark Hall in front of the Thomas D. Howie Memorial Bell Tower and Columbarium. The names of 759 alumni killed in action in conflicts dating back to the Mexican-American War are inscribed on the memorial.

The following words are written above the entrance to the memorial:

When country calls, The Citadel answers. The brave warriors immortalized here honor all who went before and who follow. Duty done, they rest, so we may live free. Speak softly in the company of heroes.



Other features include benches for reflection as well as U.S., South Carolina and Citadel flags. It was designed by Citadel resident architect John Gardner, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded the Army Commendation medal and the Bronze Star.



The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

