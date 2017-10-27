Miss Summerville & Miss North Charleston Scholarship Pageant seeking contestants

The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Organization is in search of the next Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston and Miss North Charleston Teen.

The annual pageant will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville.

The phases of competition include private interview, physical fitness, talent, on-stage question and evening gown. Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston will each receive a scholarship worth $500 or more. The two Miss winners will go on to compete next summer at Miss South Carolina. The winner of Miss South Carolina will then advance to compete at Miss America in Atlantic City.

Miss Summerville Teen 2018 and Miss North Charleston Teen 2018 will both receive paid entry to the Miss South Carolina Teen competition, also scheduled for next June in Columbia. The Miss South Carolina Teen winner will represent the state at Miss America's Outstanding Teen in Orlando.

Miss contestants must be 17 to 24 years of age or a graduating high school senior. Teen contestants must be 13 to 17 years of age, and a high school junior or below. The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston programs are open to any young lady who meets the age and residency requirements and is interested in community service, leadership, scholastic achievement, and the performing arts.

For more information or to request an application, email MissSummervillePageant@gmail.com or visit MissSummervilleNorthCharleston.weebly.com. The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Pageant is an official preliminary of the Miss South Carolina and Miss America organizations.

