Charleston Police searching for burglary suspect

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a suspect wanted for burglary.

Timothy Gordon Holt is wanted for 2nd-degree burglary for an incident that occurred at a house on Babbitt Street in West Ashley on Sept. 28.

If anyone has any information on Holt's whereabouts, you are asked to contact dispatch at 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central detective.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.