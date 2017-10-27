Police searching for suspect they say used cloned debit cards

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect they say used cloned debit cards.

The suspect is reported to have used the cloned debit card to withdraw money from the South State bank ATM on Charlotte Street in downtown Charleston.

Anyone with information on the suspect, or can identify him, is asked to call the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

